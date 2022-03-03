Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says they want to prolong Louis Thompson’s stay.

Portsmouth’s manager also suggests the club have an option to extend his contract.

Thompson, 27, has been a key player this season and has made 25 appearances in all competitions.

He made the move to Fratton Park last summer after parting company with Norwich City and has slotted in nicely into Pompey’s side this term.

Cowley has expressed his desire to keep him for the next campaign, as per a report by The News:

“Yes, it definitely is by myself and the coaching staff. I think there’s an option on his contract, which is a positive. We’ve been really proud and pleased with his availability.”