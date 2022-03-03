Portsmouth keen to extend Louis Thompson’s contract
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says they want to prolong Louis Thompson’s stay.
Portsmouth’s manager also suggests the club have an option to extend his contract.
Thompson, 27, has been a key player this season and has made 25 appearances in all competitions.
He made the move to Fratton Park last summer after parting company with Norwich City and has slotted in nicely into Pompey’s side this term.
Cowley has expressed his desire to keep him for the next campaign, as per a report by The News:
“Yes, it definitely is by myself and the coaching staff. I think there’s an option on his contract, which is a positive. We’ve been really proud and pleased with his availability.”
Portsmouth spell
Portsmouth swooped to sign him in preparation for this season and he has provided them with more competition and depth in their squad.
Thompson is an experienced player in the Football League now and will be pleased to have found a home after various loan spells away from his previous club Norwich.
He joined the Canaries back in 2014 after catching the eye at Swindon Town and spent seven years on the books at Carrow Road. However, only played 16 times for their senior side and was loaned out to Swindon, Shrewsbury Town and MK Dons during his time in East Anglia.
They decided not to extend his deal at the end of June last year which paved the way for Portsmouth to swoop in and land him.
Cowley’s side beat Oxford United 3-2 last time out and are back in action this weekend at home to Accrington Stanley.
They are currently 10th in the table and are eight points off the play-offs with 13 games left to play.