Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says that Lewis Grabban is progressing well after suffering an ankle injury earlier in the year.

Grabban, 34, sustained an ankle injury ahead of last month. The striker has been in fine form for the Reds but has since missed the last five outings with an ankle injury, and he faces some more time on the sidelines.

Speaking to NottinghamshireLive ahead of tomorrow night’s game v Sheffield United, Cooper gave this update on Grabban’s injury status:

“He is progressing. It’s a bit of a longer game with him because it was quite a bad ankle injury.

“I had a good update on him yesterday. He’s definitely on course. We won’t see him before the international break. But hopefully not too long after it, he’ll be back involved.”

In what is his fourth season at the City Ground, Grabban has scored 12 goals in 27 league outings so far this season, after struggling to be prolific under Chris Hughton last time round.

Grabban like many other have found form under Cooper but the striker is out of contract in the summer, and this injury blow may well dent his chances of earning a renewal.

More to come?

Nottingham Forest fans have warmed up to Grabban again this season. He undoubtedly struggled last time round and became the brunt of many fans’ online criticism, though he’s resurrected his Forest reputation with some more important goals this campaign.

Even at 34, Grabban is still proving to be a prolific Championship striker and Cooper may yet see a use for him going into the next campaign, especially with Keinan Davis only being on loan and Brennan Johnson looking likely to attract more suitors in the summer.

Up next for Nottingham Forest is a trip to Sheffield United tomorrow night.