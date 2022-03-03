Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard says they are already thinking about recruitment for next term and Johnnie Jackson is part of their long-term plans.

Charlton Athletic have endured a disappointing season in League One this term.

They had grand plans to make a push for promotion before a ball was kicked but currently sit 16th in the League One table.

Jackson was appointed earlier in the campaign following Nigel Adkins’ sacking sparked an upturn in results and they started to rise up the league.

However, injuries have affected them recently and they have lost their past five league matches on the spin now.

Sandgaard admits the focus is now on the next campaign as they look to get out of the third tier. He has said, as per BBC Radio London (quotes from London News Online):

“Realistically, we’re in a situation where we’re thinking about how we prepare for next season. My goal for next season is to try and be in the top two positions. I believe we have a squad that’s good enough for it. We have an infrastructure at the club that should be able to support it. As well as if we continue spending the amount of money on the squad that we have this season.”

He added: “Johnnie is a Charlton man with all his heart and always has been. That really goes a long with the kind of dedication. He and I work well together, that also goes a long way with building this for the long-term. I think that’s an important message. Johnnie understands that as well, that this is not a short-term thing. This is a club we’re building for the long-term. Johnnie is a very important part of that.

“We’re not even talking about that (him going anywhere) we’re already talking about the recruiting or the early stages of recruiting for next season. We’re not even talking about that, of course he’s part of the long-term plan.”

Charlton’s recruitment last summer

Charlton’s recruitment last summer saw generally go for players aged 25 and under in the likes of Sam Lavelle, George Dobson, Charlie Kirk (now left on loan for Blackpool), Corey Blackett-Taylor and Sean Clare.

However, after the slow first-half of the season, they delved into the January transfer window to add Chuks Aneke and Scott Fraser into their ranks to inject some more quality into the squad.

The Addicks have a decision to make on the direction they want their recruitment to take this summer as they try and make a significant improvement on their current league position.

Jackson will be eager to halt the slide this weekend as his side welcome Sunderland to The Valley. The Black Cats go into the game having beaten 2nd place Wigan Athletic last time out 3-0 at the DW Stadium.

Charlton sit eight points above the drop zone right now and won’t want to be dragged into any trouble.