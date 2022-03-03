Sunderland are taking a look at Liverpool youngster Sean Wilson, as per a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Sunderland have brought the defender in on trial.

Wilson, 19, linked up with the Black Cats last week and played for their Under-23s against Stoke City.

The defender played the full 90 minutes as they were beaten 3-0.

Story so far

Wilson joined Liverpool at the age of seven and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Premier League giants.

The Wirral-born man has been a regular for the Reds at various youth levels over the past few years and was handed his first professional contract in February 2021.

He has made a couple of Papa John’s Trophy appearances for the Anfield club this season and can play at right-back, left-back or centre-back if needed.

Wilson is yet to leave Liverpool on loan and isn’t the only player who Sunderland have taken on trial recently. Chester Le Street winger Michael Spellman and Leatherhead defender Ugonna Emenike have been with them, as well as Stockport County defender Scott Holding.

The Black Cats’ senior side are currently eyeing promotion from League One under Alex Neil and boosted their hopes with an impressive 3-0 win away at 2nd place Wigan Athletic in their last game.

They are currently 6th in the table and are inside the play-offs by a single point above Wycombe Wanderers.

Next up for the North East outfit is a trip to out of sorts Charlton Athletic this weekend, followed by a home clash against Fleetwood Town.