Millwall striker has no interest in talking about transfer speculation after links to Brentford emerged last week.

Burey, 20, has become a real prospect for Millwall. The Englishman joined the club form AFC Wimbledon ahead of the 2019/20 season and would make his league debut in that campaign.

In the 2020/21 season he managed 13 Championship appearances without scoring, before being sent out on loan to Hartlepool United ahead of this season.

And after netting three goals in seven league appearances for the club, Gary Rowett brought him back to The Den where he’s since scored twice in seven league outings.

Burey scored in the 2-0 win against QPR and in the 2-1 win over Derby County last month before links to Brentford emerged.

The Sun claimed that Brentford were weighing up a summer swoop for the attacker. But speaking to News At Den, Burey says he has no interest in transfer speculation:

“I don’t focus on that. My focus is on Millwall, on me working hard, enjoying my time here and loving football.

“I want to keep learning new things, so all the other stuff on the outside I just clear out of my head.

“I know what I need to focus on which is trying to start every week, playing well and doing my job on the pitch.

“The other stuff is not my focus – my only focus is on my football.”