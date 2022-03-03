Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he is impressed with Max Lowe’s performances at Nottingham Forest so far this season.

Lowe, 24, joined Nottingham Forest on loan in the summer. The left-back had signed for Sheffield United ahead of the 2020/21 season which they spent in the Premier League, but only managed eight top flight appearances in that campaign.

With the left-side of defence at Sheffield United fairly well covered, Lowe was granted a loan move away from Bramall Lane.

Since, the Englishman has featured 19 times in the Championship for Forest, scoring once and assisting four and proving to be a reliable and important member of Steve Cooper’s side.

And speaking to Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom hailed the impact that Lowe has had at the City Ground this season, revealing that Blades’ Head of Player Development Jack Lester saw Lowe in action for Forest recently.

“We have kept in touch with him, phone calls, text messages and things like that. Jack [Lester] went to watch him the other day.”

Lowe missed several weeks over the festive period with a groin injury. But he returned in an East Midlands clash v Derby County in January and has played almost every minute of football for Forest since.

“He’s been doing well,” Heckingbottom continued. “The injury came at a bad time but he came back, got a great assist a couple of games in and he’s back now playing, which is where he wants to be.

“I know they are really pleased with him as well, so he’s giving a really good account of himself.”

Lowe’s Sheffield United future?

Lowe is contracted at Bramall Lane until the summer of 2024 and so he has plenty of time to prove himself in a Blades shirt.

And after his impressive showing with Forest this season, Heckingbottom will no doubt see him as a useful addition to his squad for the next campaign.

He’s a dynamic left-back who can really compliment an attacking style of football as we’ve seen under Cooper, and Lowe should do the same for Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United side next time round.

The two sides go head-to-head at Bramall Lane tomorrow night.