Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is expecting a tough test when his side face Sheffield United in the Championship on Friday evening.

Nottingham Forest make the short journey up to Bramall Lane tomorrow night, to face a Sheffield United side in what’s become a huge game in the race for 6th.

Forest currently sit in 9th place of the table and the Blades in 7th. Both have seen new managers come into the dugouts this season and both have subsequently seen huge upturns in form.

It makes tomorrow’s clash in South Yorkshire all the more exciting and speaking to nottinghamforest.co.uk ahead of the game, Cooper had this to say:

“We’re not looking forward further than Friday, all of our focus is on that. It will be a really good game which we’re looking forward to.

“We’ve come off a positive result from last weekend and a good week on the training pitch without a midweek game, so we’re looking forward to the game.

“It’s a good game to look forward to, but we’ve just got to focus on the football match. That’s looking at the game plan, looking at the opposition and seeing where we can do well.”

Forest looked like relegation-fodder when Cooper arrived at the City Ground. Now though, they’re challenging for a place in the play-offs.

And Sheffield United were down on their luck by the time that Paul Heckingbottom was appointed as their new, permanent boss, following Slavisa Jokanovic’s appointment in the summer.

Since, both Sheffield United and Forest have emerged as two of the Championship’s most dominant sides.

“It’s a game between two good teams doing well, we’ve got to make sure we’re ready for it and back ourselves and commit to the game to try and get the result we’re after,” Cooper continued.

“There’s no doubt that Sheffield United have one of the strongest squads in the league, but that’s no surprise given that they were a Premier League team for a couple of years.

“They play some good football and are a difficult team to play against, but if we want to be an achieving team, these are the games we need to go for and back ourselves in.”

Crunch match…

Not only are the points at the stake in tomorrow’s game crucial, but a win for either side would really instil some belief into the players that they can go on and achieve a top-six finish.

It’s hard to pick a winner from tomorrow night’s game. Both sides have players capable of winning Championship matches but both are prone to the odd defeat, and so it makes a win for either side look possible.

The game 7:45pm and is available to watch on Sky Sports.