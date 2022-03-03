Chelsea appear to have completed the signing of West Brom youngster Leo Cardoso.

West Brom’s 16-year-old starlet Cardoso appears to have completed his move to Chelsea after an image was shared online of Cardoso stood alongside John Terry and Petr Cech.

Cech currently works as the club’s performance adviser whilst Terry dons a coaching role within the club’s academy set up.

The Secret Scout shared this on Twitter last night:

Chelsea’s interest in Cardoso was first reported back in October. Reports suggested that the Blues were lining up a January swoop for Cardoso and shortly after, then-Baggies manager Valerien Ismael hit out at the club’s apparent willingness to sell their younger players, saying:

“We need to create an identity for the fans and to keep our young players here in the club.