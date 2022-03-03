West Brom starlet Leo Cardoso picture alongside Cech and Terry as reports suggest a transfer is complete
Chelsea appear to have completed the signing of West Brom youngster Leo Cardoso.
West Brom’s 16-year-old starlet Cardoso appears to have completed his move to Chelsea after an image was shared online of Cardoso stood alongside John Terry and Petr Cech.
Cech currently works as the club’s performance adviser whilst Terry dons a coaching role within the club’s academy set up.
The Secret Scout shared this on Twitter last night:
🎥 Leo Cardoso welcome to Chelsea 👏#cfc #chelsea #ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/cYmCz09euQ
Chelsea’s interest in Cardoso was first reported back in October. Reports suggested that the Blues were lining up a January swoop for Cardoso and shortly after, then-Baggies manager Valerien Ismael hit out at the club’s apparent willingness to sell their younger players, saying:
“We need to create an identity for the fans and to keep our young players here in the club.
“The first thing I heard when I came here is that the good players go away to Aston Villa and Crystal Palace and we need to stop this.”
Names like Nathan Ferguson, Morgan Rodgers, Finn Azaz, Louie Barry and now Cardoso have all moved on from West Brom at an early stage of their career.
A lack of identity?
West Brom are lacking a lot of things right now, and an identity os arguably one of them.
Steve Bruce is the man at the helm and he’s certainly struggling, though he won’t be too concerned about losing Cardoso in the situation that he currently finds himself in – winless in five games as Baggies manager, with fans starting to despise his tenure already.
West Brom certainly need to stop this exodus of youngsters but their problems are much larger right now – up next for them is a trip to Hull City in the Championship this weekend.