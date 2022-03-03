Luton Town hosted Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round last night.

Chelsea made the short journey up to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the FA Cup last night.

Thomas Tuchel’s men went into the game following their heartbreak in the Carabao Cup final v Liverpool last weekend, facing a Luton Town side who’ve been defying all expectations all season.

And it was the Hatters who took an early lead and eventually went into half-time with a 2-1 cushion thanks to first half goals from Reece Burke and Harry Cornick.

But Chelsea would strike twice in the second half through Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku to seal the eventual 3-2 win.

It was another combative performance from Luton Town who’ve been gaining plaudits all throughout this season for their ‘never say die’ attitude, though Tuchel’s praise for the Hatters was limited.

When asked whether Luton Town played their part last night, the German boss told Chelseafc.com after the game:

“Yeah, of course. And the weather and the circumstances, there’s a huge difference between the final at Wembley and then playing here in a different competition. [It’s] not so easy, some noise around the club at the moment but for that we did well.”

Just hours before kick-off, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich revealed in a club statement that he intends to sell the club.

Nevertheless, against a big-spending Chelsea side, who are the current European and world Champions in football, Luton Town more than held their own and Nathan Jones and his players might be disappointed not to progress into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

But it’s a return to league duties now, and a trip to Middlesbrough awaits Luton Town this weekend.