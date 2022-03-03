Luton Town lost 3-2 at home to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round last night.

Luton Town welcomed Chelsea to Kenilworth Road last night, as the Hatters vied for a spot in the FA Cup quarter-finals against the current European and world Champions.

Nathan Jones’ side had been in fine form of late and went into this one sitting in 6th place of the Championship table after a run of three-straight wins in the league.

Chelsea meanwhile entered the game on the back of their Carabao Cup final defeat v Liverpool last weekend.

And it was Luton who took a deserved lead with Reece Burke scoring after just two minutes. Saul Niguez would equalise midway through the first-half but Harry Cornick would put the Hatters back in front before the break.

After an hour of play, Timo Werner made it 2-2, and Romelu Lukaku scored late on to hand Chelsea the eventual 3-2 win.

It was a spirited and entertaining performance from Luton Town and speaking to lutontown.co.uk after the game, Jones had this to say about his side:

“We wanted to have a right go and we wanted to come as far as we could have a big tie here to give the fans something to get behind and we did. I’m disappointed with certain elements because I thought we could have been braver at times, but we made big changes, we were coming up against the reigning European and world champions.”

Last summer, Chelsea spent £100million on signing Lukaku from Inter Milan – five times more than LUton Town’s current market value, as per Transfermarkt.

The two sides have had disparaging recent histories but last night they were equals, and Luton Town did themselves proud going up against the might of Chelsea.

“We’re on different planets resources wide so I’m so proud of the club, so proud of the group of players and proud of the supporters because we showed the team in good light,” Jones continued.

“It was televised so there was potential for the upset, we led twice, we had to defend well but we’ve given a wonderful account of ourselves and I’m so proud of everyone tonight.”

There are plenty of positives to take from last night’s defeat for Luton Town. Their performance should give them bags of confidence ahead of the final few games of the Championship season, in which the Hatters still have everything to play for.

Next up for Jones’ side is a trip to Middlesbrough this weekend – a huge game in the Championship play-off picture.