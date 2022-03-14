Sunderland fans have seen their fair share of prolific strikers who have scored important goals for them.

Of their current squad, Ross Stewart is the go-to man for goals, scoring 22 goals this season in League One.

Here, we take a look at Sunderland’s top five scorers of the 21st century that Stewart will be hoping to chase down…

5. Kevin Phillips – 34 goals

You might be thinking that Phillips should be higher, and overall he is, but in the 21st century alone, he sits fifth. Phillips had an extremely successful time at Sunderland and is recognised as one of their best-ever strikers.

After leaving Sunderland for Southampton in 2003, he went on to play for Aston Villa, West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City, Blackpool and Crystal Palace before retiring at Leicester City. Now, after working as a coach for Leicester City, Derby County and Stoke City, Phillips is manager of South Shields.

4. Aiden McGeady – 36 goals

The tricky winger is known for his flicks and tricks but has done well for Sunderland in front of goal too. With vast experience behind him, McGeady has made over 100 appearances for Sunderland and scored 36 times.

McGeady is still at Sunderland but is coming to the latter stages of his career.

3. Darren Bent – 36 goals

An out-and-out goalscorer during his spell at Sunderland between 2009-11, Bent enjoyed a strong goalscoring spell with the Black Cats.

Bent only made 63 appearances for Sunderland but scored an impressive 36 goals and eventually retired from playing in July 2019. Before retiring, the London-born forward spent time on the books with Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton and Hove Albion, Derby County and Burton Albion after leaving the Black Cats.

2. Jermain Defoe – 37 goals

Defoe is another prolific former England international who was adored by supporters at the Stadium of Light. Sunderland brought the striker to the club in January 2015 after he had a brief spell at Toronto FC.

Defoe is now back at Sunderland after leaving in July 2017 and is searching for his first goal since returning earlier this year.

1. Charlie Wyke – 41 goals

Wyke was brought to the Stadium of Light in 2018 from Bradford City. His first season wasn’t productive at Sunderland, but he picked up in his second season and became a key part of their attack, scoring 30 times in 50 games last season.

After picking up the Sunderland Player of the Year award in the 2020/21 season, Wyke moved to Wigan Athletic in July 2021.