Millwall face a tough run at the end of the season if they are to sneak into the Championship play-offs.

If they are to make the play-offs then they need goals to help them do that. Gary Rowett will be hoping at least one of his strikers comes into goalscoring form around now.

These five players had no problem scoring goals for Millwall. These are the top five scorers for Millwall in the 21st century and where they are now…

5. Jed Wallace – 42 goals

Wallace joined on loan in January 2016 and made his move permanent in July 2017. He has played on the wing for Millwall but has chipped in with goals since joining.

With 42 goals, Wallace is fifth on the list but is still at the Den, meaning he could overtake some people yet.

4. Aiden O’Brien – 44 goals

A product of the Millwall academy, O’Brien made his professional debut in 2010 but became a mainstay in the team under Ian Holloway in 2014.

In 226 games, O’Brien netted 44 times but struggled to earn a new contract at the end of the 2019/20 season. After a spell at Sunderland, O’Brien joined Portsmouth in January of this year on a free transfer.

3. Neil Harris – 67 goals

Harris qualifies for the list after two spells at Millwall, one in 1998-2004 and another in 2007-2011.

In the 21st century, Harris scored 67 goals for Millwall, and the former manager scored more than that overall. Harris is currently the manager of Gillingham, where he is bidding to maintain their League One status.

2. Lee Gregory – 76 goals

Gregory enjoyed a great goal-scoring time at Millwall, accompanied by Steve Morison. He made the big jump from Halifax Town to Millwall in 2014, but he couldn’t help keep Millwall in the Championship.

In League One, Gregory found scoring easier and racked up his numbers, scoring 27 in the 2015/16 season. Gregory now plays for Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

1. Steve Morison – 92 goals

Morison, as mentioned above, formed a great partnership with Gregory. Like Gregory, Morison made his name with a non-league team.

Morison made an impression at the Den, scoring 92 goals in 336 appearances. He left Millwall in 2019 and had a short stint at Shrewsbury Town before retiring in October 2019.

Morison is now the manager of Cardiff City, taking over after Mick McCarthy’s sacking.