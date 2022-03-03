Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he has held talks with youngster Iliman Ndiaye over his form in a tell-all interview with The Star.

Ndiaye impressed early on this season for The Blades but has struggled for consistency in 2022.

Despite feeling the need to pull Ndiaye to one side, manager Heckingbottom is still a huge fan of the player and an admirer of his skills.

The Blades boss said:

“Iliman is learning at the thick end. He’s still a baby in terms of his development, not being in the academy system really before coming here.

“Everyone sees what a brilliant player he is, how he moves the ball, how he demands the ball and how he’s moving it.

“But there’s no point in looking good. You have to be good. We’ve had that conversation this week and the only thing that’s missing really is the goals. So that’s something we want to get back to.”

Future proofing…

French-born Ndiaye played within the youth system at his hometown club Rouen and later Marseille before making the switch to England with Hertfordshire-based non-league outfit Boreham Wood at 16.

The attacking midfielder has scored three times and made an assist this season before his form began to dwindle over the past few months.

The French starlet signed a new deal in September last year which will see him remain at the club until 2024.

Sheffield United will be keen to cement Ndiaye as part of an exciting young crop of players as they aim to return to the Premier League.

Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jayden Bogle and Kyron Gordon are among the U23 players who have impressed at times for the Blades this season.

United are currently just one place below the play-off places in the Championship and will hope to get back to the top flight as soon as possible.

Next up, they face Nottingham Forest on Friday night.