Fulham have enjoyed a fantastic campaign in the Championship this season and under the management of Marco Silva, they find themselves top of the table.

There have been a number of Fulham players that have earned high praise this season, with some even being linked with moves away.

Fabio Carvalho always seems to be in the headlines for a move to the top flight and Aleksandar Mitrović’s record-breaking season could make it difficult for the West London side to keep hold of him.

One man who has stood out this season and has arguably gone under the radar is DR Congo winger Neeskens Kebano.

The 29-year-old joined the club in 2016 from Belgium side Genk. Since his arrival he has made 133 appearances in all competitions and has provided 23 goals and 15 assists.

Arguably having his best season at the club with 14 goal contributions, Kebano has nailed down a starting spot on the left side of Silva’s attacking four. His link up with Harry Wilson, Carvalho and Mitrović has seen Fulham lead the scoring charts with 82 goals (31 more than second-highest Bournemouth), and Kebano has had a huge impact with nine goals and six assists.

His performances across the season have been consistently strong and he has excelled in the four games in which Fulham have scored six goals or more.

A closer look…

Fulham’s third top-scorer this season has struggled in recent matches and missed the victory over Cardiff with a hamstring injury.

Despite that, Kebano is averaging a goal every 270 minutes in the Championship this season which is the fourth highest for Fulham. He is also averaging 0.8 shots on target per game and has the most successful dribbles for the club with 1.4 per game (WhoScored).

He has created six big chances this season, scoring one against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend.

Kebano and his side find themselves 15 goals short of equalling the all-time number of goals scored by a Championship team in a season (Reading 2005/06, 99 goals) and with 12 games left it is more than doable.

In this form, Kebano will only endear himself to Fulham supporters further and many people will start to take note of just how important he has been for Silva’s side this season.