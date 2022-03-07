Sheffield United have been blessed with several goalscorers in recent years – it was these goalscorers that helped the Blades reach the Premier League.

This season they are hoping to return to the Premier League, and scoring goals will go a long way to achieving that.

These five players were prolific for Sheffield United in the 21st century. Lets’s see who the top five are and where they are now…

5. Leon Clarke – 32 goals

One of the few players to play for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday, Clarke joined Sheffield United in 2016 from Bury.

Clarke featured for the Blades 96 times, scoring 32 goals. The striker left Sheffield United in 2020, joining Shrewsbury Town but now plays for Bristol Rovers.

4. Michael Brown – 33 goals

Despite being a midfielder, Brown contributed his fair share of goals for Sheffield United. After joining on loan, Brown made his move permanent from Manchester City in January 2000 for £540,000.

Brown left Bramall Lane in 2004 for Tottenham Hotspur, and after moving around the English game, Brown retired in 2017.

3. James Beattie – 34 goals

A proven goalscorer before he joined Sheffield United, Beattie continued his goal-scoring form at Bramall Lane. Beattie joined for a fee believed to be around £4.5m in 2007, brought in to score goals and help Sheffield United reach the Premier League.

Beattie managed to reach 34 goals in 84 games for Sheffield United. He went on to play for Stoke City and Ranges before returning to Sheffield United in 2011. Beattie retired in 2013 and is now assistant manager at Wigan Athletic.

2. Ched Evans – 48 goals

Evans joined Sheffield United in 2009 from Manchester City for £3.15m and quickly became the main goal threat for Sheffield United.

The striker made 126 appearances across two spells for Sheffield United, scoring 48 goals.

1. Billy Sharp – 124 goals

Unsurprisingly, Sharp is top of the list by a long way.

Sharp has had three separate spells at his boyhood club and wrote his name into the Sheffield United record books. He is still going strong at Sheffield United as their club captain and is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.