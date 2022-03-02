Middlesbrough are through to the quarter final of the FA Cup after their 1-0 win against Tottenham on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough won the game in extra time thanks to an impressive strike from young forward Josh Coburn.

But although they will rightfully be celebrating the victory over the Premier League side, ultimately their attention will soon turn to the Championship clash with Luton this weekend.

The game against Tottenham has sprung a few selection headaches for manager Chris Wilder, and here are three in which he will have to consider for Saturday…

Josh Coburn to be given his first league start under Wilder?

The youngster has three Championship goals in two starts this season, but both of those starts came under previous boss Neil Warnock.

He has been limited to substitute appearances under the guidance of Wilder, but following his heroics against Spurs he has given the Boro boss something to think about.

Andraz Sporar, Duncan Watmore, Folarin Balogun, and Aaron Connolly all looked to be ahead of him in the pecking order but none of the quartet have been prolific.

Coburn’s goals per minute ratio is the best of the bunch and so he could be given a start against Luton, especially considering he scored against the Hatters earlier in the campaign.

Marc Bola back in for Neil Taylor?

Taylor has had a poor few games in the league, and was rated the worst player on the pitch against Bristol City and against Barnsley by WhoScored.

Marc Bola is the number-one choice at left wing-back and made his comeback from injury against Spurs from the bench.

He could be in line to replace Taylor this weekend in a big game against the Hatters.

Joe Lumley to stay in goal?

Lumley hasn’t impressed so far this season and has made costly mistakes in big games.

Yet against Antonio Conte’s side he manages to keep the ball out of the back of the net and made some sharp saves to keep the likes of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min at bay.

That is no easy feat, and Lumley deserves another crack between the sticks against Luton, despite the pressure to swap him out for either Luke Daniels or Sol Brynn.