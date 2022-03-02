Sky Sports have reported that German giants Bayern Munich are interested in Nottingham Forest full-back Djed Spence.

Reports claim that Sky Sports have been told Bayern have scouted the 21-year-old who is excelling at Forest on loan from Championship rivals Middlesbrough this season and have ‘been told to expect Bayern to make an approach to Boro about a summer transfer in the coming weeks’.

German rivals RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund have also been linked with the youngster whilst Sky Sports also suggested a move to Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal could be on the cards.

Spence teamed up with Steve Cooper at Forest this season with parent club Middlesbrough preferring Isaiah Jones in the right wing-back position.

But the former Fulham academy star has impressed in 2021/22 as part of the club’s resurgence under manager Cooper.

Wow factor…

The Sky Sports report notes that Spence has completed the most successful dribbles in the Championship this season with 48.

The Londoner has also trumped Middlesbrough counterpart Jones with regards to interceptions and forward passes despite Jones having a superb season himself.

Spence has been a huge asset to Cooper as the club experienced an upturn in form in the Championship. Forest have also knocked top-flight behemoths Arsenal and Leicester City out of the FA Cup.

Cooper will be hoping to tempt the full-back to remain at the club regardless of their league status next season.

Forest make the short journey to Yorkshire to face Sheffield United in their next match on Friday.