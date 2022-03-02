Bradford City CEO Ryan Sparks has told fans that recruitment will be a major focus for new manager Mark Hughes in an interview with The Yorkshire Post.

Manchester United legend Hughes joined the Bantams last month, dropping three divisions and four years since his last managerial job with Southampton in the Premier League.

Club exec Sparks was quick to tell supporters that squad depth and recruitment is now a huge focus for the club and assured that Hughes is on board with this plan.

Sparks said:

“One of the areas of the football department which is not strong enough – and it is the most important area – is the recruitment department and we were building that previously and it has changed course and I intend to add a recruitment lead to the club to lead the scouts that will start very quickly.

“Mark is fully on board with that and whoever he brings in I am sure will have experience of this level of the game and those scouts and recruitment team will work to ensure we have a squad who work to compete at this level.”

Project

The appointment of a seasoned manager like Hughes on a deal under 2024 indicates that Sparks and the club view this as a project and suggest that the ex-Manchester City boss is sold on it.

Bradford currently sit 15th in League Two after a run of four consecutive defeats including a home loss to Mansfield Town in Hughes’ first match.

The squad features a decent mixture of younger players and older experienced heads but has lacked the quality to make progress in the league this season.

Bradford strengthened with a host of loan signings in January including Luton Town winger Dion Pereira and Bolton’s former Villa forward Nathan Delfouneso.

The club will surely be hoping to build a solid recruitment plan over the coming months and push up the table next season.

Hughes will be hoping to get off the mark with a win in the Bantams’ next match against Swindon Town which takes place on Saturday.