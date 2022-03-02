Blackburn Rovers chief executive Steve Waggott has provided supporters with updates on the contract situations of key players via The Lancashire Telegraph.

Waggott has confirmed that midfielder Joe Rothwell and centre-back Darragh Lenihan “remain reluctant” to extend their deals beyond this summer with both players’ contracts running out at the end of June this year.

The CEO also told fans that there has been “no engagement” with the agent of wing-back Ryan Nyambe to extend his deal despite the player’s contract also expiring this summer.

Key players gone

Blackburn are in the midst of a tightly fought battle for Premier League football next season.

Tony Mowbray’s side are currently fourth in the Championship having occupied second place earlier on this year.

Key players could be set to leave the club this summer with the aforementioned trio seemingly unwilling to bash out a contract extension with the club months before they are set to become free agents.

Nyambe has featured 27 times the league this season whilst Rothwell has made an impressive 10 goal contributions in 31 appearances.

Defender Lenihan has also featured 31 times and has been a huge part of Rovers’ push for promotion.

Moving back up would see the club play their first top-flight football since 2012.

The club have entered a rough patch of form, already losing four games in 2022 following a ten-match unbeaten spell from November to January.

Next up, Rovers play league leaders Fulham away from home in a tough test on Saturday.