Blackburn Rovers have announced full-back James Brown has put pen-to-paper on a new deal at Ewood Park via their official website.

The 23-year-old, who joined Rovers from Drogheda United on a free in January, has signed an extension to keep him at the club until June 2024.

Brown has not featured for the first-team under Tony Mowbray but has made four appearances for the U23 side in the Premier League 2 since his arrival earlier on this year and has registered one assist. However, he has appeared on the bench for Championship matches.

The defender began his footballing career with Shelbourne in his native Republic of Ireland before making his way to Blackburn via Drogheda and has impressed in training with the first-team, according to the club’s official statement.

The report also states that Brown will be hoping to make his full Championship debut before the end of 2021/22 campaign.

Squad depth…

Mowbray will surely be looking to the impressive U23 talent at his disposal as Rovers continue to battle for promotion to the top flight to play Premier League football for the first time in ten years.

Joe Rankin-Costello and Deyovaisio Zeefuik are all players that Brown would be fighting for minutes with as the club push for promotion. With Nyambe out, it could be Brown’s time to get some minutes in the league.

Rovers face the toughest test of them all in the Championship next up as they travel to London to play league leaders Fulham on Saturday.