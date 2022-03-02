Blackburn Rovers are reportedly set to open contract talks with left-back Harry Pickering.

The 23-year-old has had to deal with injury issues at times this season but, for the most part, he has been Tony Mowbray’s go-to man on the left-hand side.

Pickering has impressed as a left-back and left wing-back, notching up two goals and one assist in 22 games across all competitions. He has helped keep nine clean sheets in the process, holding down a starting spot when fit.

Now, as per a report from Football Insider, Blackburn Rovers are keen to reward his strong performances with a new contract.

The report states that talks are set to take place between the relevant parties with a fresh deal.

Blackburn Rovers’ contract situation

There are a host of Rovers’ key players out of contract at the end of this season, so it may seem a bit odd to be opening talks with Pickering now, especially given that he has over three years remaining on his deal at Ewood Park.

The likes of Darragh Lenihan, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rothwell, who have all played key roles with Blackburn Rovers in recent years, all see their contracts run out at the end of the season, and the lack of progress on the contract front is a cause for concern.

On-pitch matters

While talks over new deals rumble on ahead of the summer transfer window, Mowbray will be determined to maintain Blackburn Rovers’ push for promotion in the final months of the season.

As it stands, Blackburn Rovers sit in 4th place, picking up a crucial win over fellow play-off hopefuls QPR last weekend to bring an end to their five-game winless run in the Championship.

Next up is a clash with table-toppers Fulham, who smashed Rovers 7-0 last time the two sides met.