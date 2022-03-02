Derby County’s Ravel Morrison has agreed with his manager’s views on some important refereeing decisions which went against the club v Cardiff City last night, as quoted on DerbyshireLive.

The ex-Manchester United midfielder was unhappy with the officials’ decisions during the game as Rooney’s relegation-threatened Rams fell to a 1-0 loss.

Striker Uche Ikpeazu was the difference for the Welsh outfit but Derby felt both Festy Ebosele and Curtis Davies were fouled in the lead up to the goal.

Morrison, who has experienced a journeyman career after a promising start alongside Rooney at Old Trafford, has found a home at Pride Park.

The midfielder said on his Instagram story: “Give us something, some crazy decisions over the last few weeks.”

Derby boss Rooney, who has been widely praised for edging the club close to survival despite a 21-point deduction, had previously said to DerbyshireLive following the game:

“It was a foul on Festy, it was a clear foul, and maybe the one on Curtis Davies could have been a foul.”

“I can’t say too much, I know that, I can get myself in trouble, but it is a fact. I mentioned this after the last game. It is not acceptable some of the decisions.

“We have to defend better after the foul, we know that but there does need to be questions because the standard of officiating, in my opinion, has not been good enough.”

Survival mode…

As we begin to head in to March, Wayne Rooney will be fully focused on battling to keep Derby in the Championship.

Despite a huge points deduction earlier this season, the side are just eight points from safety.

Morrison has picked up 26 league appearances for the Rams this campaign, providing three assists in the process.

The club will be hoping to leapfrog Barnsley who they play on Saturday 5th March. The Yorkshire side, under new coach Poya Asbaghi, are in good form, moving off bottom spot after winning their last two games.

It will certainly be a huge achievement if Rooney manages to guide his side after severe financial problems, administration and losing a fair number of first-team players over the last 12 months.