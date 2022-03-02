Portsmouth winger Reeco Hackett has reacted after it was confirmed that he will miss the rest of the season through injury.

Tuesday night was a successful one at the office for Portsmouth on the whole, defeating Oxford United 3-2 at Fratton Park.

Goals from Sean Raggett, George Hirst and Hayden Carter helped secure all three points, but one notable absentee from the tie was winger Hackett, who picked up an injury in the 3-3 draw with Fleetwood Town at the weekend.

Following the game, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley confirmed that Hackett was poised to miss the rest of the season and now, the former Charlton Athletic youngster has reacted to the news of his season-ending injury.

Speaking on Twitter, the 24-year-old said that he is “absolutely gutted” at the news, though vowed to come back stronger next season.

Massive 3 points last night the boys were class!💙 On a personal note, Absolutely gutted to be out for the rest of the season, Enjoyed every moment out there with that shirt on this season! I will be back stronger🙏🏾 Thanks for the support💙💙 #PUP pic.twitter.com/Izd27JExis — Reeco Hackett (@Reeco_Hackett) March 2, 2022

Hackett’s growing role

Much of Hackett’s time with Portsmouth has been spent away from the first-team, spending time on loan with Bromley and Southend United last season. However, the winger has been far more involved this season, playing more as the season has progressed.

Hackett has put in some strong performances on the left-hand side, also operating on the right and as an attacking midfielder when called upon.

Across all competitions, the former National League star has played 34 times for Portsmouth. In the process, Hackett has chipped in with five goals and three assists, starting 16 times in League One and coming off the bench another 11 occasions.

Now, he will be focused on recovering from his injury before getting back to full fitness ahead of next season.