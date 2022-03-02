Middlesbrough striker Josh Coburn has labelled Tuesday night’s FA Cup win over Spurs as one he “will remember forever”.

Chris Wilder’s side continued their march through the FA Cup with another massive upset against Spurs on Tuesday night.

Middlesbrough took Antonio Conte’s side to extra time after holding them to a goalless draw within 90 minutes. However, Boro academy graduate Coburn made the difference after coming home to replace Andraz Sporar on the 96th minute, slamming home a fine finish beyond Hugo Lloris to progress to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Now, following the game and the celebrations that will have ensued, Coburn has reacted on Twitter.

The Middlesbrough striker said he will remember the night “forever”, posting some pictures of the goal and his celebration afterwards.

A night I will remember forever 🤩❤️ pic.twitter.com/NNuIAEu64e — Josh Coburn (@Jcoburn06) March 2, 2022

What now?

Once the celebrations have settled down, Middlesbrough’s attentions will first turn back to Championship action before continuing with their push for Wembley.

Next up for Boro is a run of three crucial league games against fellow play-off hopefuls.

Luton Town make the journey up to the Riverside Stadium this weekend as they look to maintain their push for the play-offs. Middlesbrough then travel to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United in another clash between promotion hopefuls before heading down to The Den to face Millwall, who have kept themselves in the play-off picture with four consecutive Championship wins, including a win against Sheffield United last time out.

The draw for the FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on Thursday night, in which Middlesbrough will be ball number six.