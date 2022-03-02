Bristol City defender Tomas Kalas is a doubt for this weekend’s clash with Birmingham City.

Kalas has been a mainstay in the Bristol City side this season, making 36 appearances across all competitions for Nigel Pearson’s side.

The Czech Republic international has played a part in every single Championship game since the first game of the season, in which he remained an unused substitute in a 1-1 draw against Blackpool.

However, the Robins could be without the former Chelsea youngster for their Championship clash with Birmingham City this weekend.

As quoted by Bristol Live, Bristol City boss Pearson confirmed that Kalas has been struggling with a knock to his ankle. There isn’t a timescale on his injury yet and it remains unknown how severe or minor the blow is, but he remains a doubt for the game against Lee Bowyer’s Blues, who have also had a defensive injury crisis to deal with.

Here’s what Pearson had to say on Kalas:

“I don’t know how serious it is.

“He couldn’t carry on. It’s just a knock. He couldn’t carry on so it’s not just precautionary. He’s got something but I don’t know what.”

Who could play in his absence?

If Kalas is sidelined for the clash against Birmingham City, Pearson may have to call on one of Robbie Cundy or Zak Vyner to come into the starting XI fo feature alongside Timm Klose at the heart of his defence.

Central defenders Rob Atkinson, Nathan Baker and Ryley Towler remain sidelined through injuries, so it will likely be one of Cundy or Vyner to come into the side if Kalas is deemed unfit.

It will be hoped that Kalas can feature though, given the crucial role he has played for the Ashton Gate outfit this season.