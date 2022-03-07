Under the new leadership of Steve Morison, Cardiff City have moved away from the danger of the relegation zone and look like they have secured Championship status for another season.

Since Morison has begun his tenure in the Welsh capital, the former Millwall man has opted to use former youth academy players as opposed to the veterans that Mick McCarthy favoured. Players such as Isaak Davies, Rubin Colwill and Joel Bagan have impressed many Cardiff fans. The loan signings of Tommy Doyle and Cody Drameh have also further bolstered the squad.

However, one player that has been an under-rated force for the Bluebirds this season has been the defender Perry Ng. Former Cardiff manager Neil Harris signed Ng from Crewe just days before he was sacked and since then the defender has really come into his own. The 25-year-old has made 31 appearances in all competitions this season and has grabbed himself three assists in the process.

Ng did not start regularly under McCarthy who opted to playe centre-back Ciaron Brown out of position. Since Morison was appointed, Ng has really impressed and has slotted in nicely as an extra centre-back in a back three with Aden Flint and Mark McGuinness.

A closer look…

In Cardiff’s recent fixture against Derby County, Ng had a passing accuracy of 82.6% and made three tackles and five clearances. According to WhoScored, the central defender won Man of the Match with a rating of 8.32.

The former Crewe Alexandra star has averaged a passing success rate of 67.1% for the whole of the Championship season so far with an average of 33 successful passes completed per game.

As well as being a solid defender, Ng is also competent going forward and can do with more regularly as part of a back three. Ng’s most recent assist came against Nottingham Forest when he slotted a lovely through ball to Jordan Hugill early on to help Cardiff secure a crucial three points.

With the loan signing of Drameh, it allows Ng to sit directly behind and clear up any mistakes that the youngster may make. It also allows him to sit a bit deeper as Drameh is very much an attacking presence in the Bluebirds squad.

Overall, Ng is a player that has been consistent all season for City and deserves more recognition for his defensive efforts and his ability to push forward when needs be.