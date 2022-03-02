Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has moved to criticise referee Samuel Barrott after he felt there was a foul in the build-up to Callum Paterson’s goal.

The Brewers fell to a 5-2 defeat at the hands of Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

Darren Moore’s side went 2-0 up through Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan within the first half-an-hour, but goals from recent signings Adlene Guedioura and Oumar Niasse levelled the scores for Burton Albion. However, the Owls ended up securing all three points, with Paterson, Marvin Johnson and a second from Barry Bannan netting in the second half.

However, Burton Albion boss Hasselbaink has said the third goal should not have stood.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Hasselbaink was furious with referee Barrott, insisting that one of his players was pushed in the build-up and the goal should have been disallowed.

He moved to lambast the referee, saying:

“For their third goal the referee has made a big mistake.

“My player got pushed. I will speak to him and give my side but he will be arrogant. I don’t need to say any more.

“These kinds of decisions have killed us a lot this season. Maybe if the free-kick was given we still would have lost but now we will never know.”

Moving forward…

After the defeat, Burton Albion now sit in 14th place in the League One table.

Both the play-offs and relegation are highly unlikely so the focus will be on finishing the campaign as strongly as possible before building for next season in the summer transfer window as Hasselbaink looks to take his side to the next level.

In the short-term though, a trip to Oxford United is up next. The U’s are in the fight to win promotion to the Championship this season and will be determined to get back to winning ways after losing to Portsmouth on Tuesday night.