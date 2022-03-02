Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has confirmed Dan Barlaser missed the midweek draw with Shrewsbury Town so he could attend the birth of his child.

The former Newcastle United midfielder has been a mainstay in the Rotherham United side this season, remaining a key player in Warne’s side.

However, he was absent from the Millers’ midweek draw with Shrewsbury Town. It marked only the second time he has missed a League One game this season and his first absence since the third game of the season when he remained an unused substitute against Morecambe.

Now, Warne has shed light on the midfielder’s omission.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, the Rotherham United manager confirmed that Barlaser missed the game to attend the birth of his child.

He said:

“His partner is giving birth to their first child tonight (Tuesday). He trained yesterday and then went to be with her.

“He kindly sent the lads a video message wishing them all the best.”

Warne went on to wish both Barlaser and his family all the best and stated that he is set to return to the club on Thursday.

A key player

Mainly operating as a defensive midfielder, Barlaser has contributed an impressive eight goals and seven assists in 39 games across all competitions this season.

The former Accrington Stanley and Crewe Alexandra loan man is a key cog in Warne’s Rotherham United system. His ability to carry the ball forward and his wide range of passing are vital to the Millers when in possession, while his interceptions and tackling make him crucial defensively too.

It will be hoped that former Turkish youth international can return for Rotherham United’s clash against MK Dons this weekend as Warne and co look to strengthen their grip on an automatic promotion spot.