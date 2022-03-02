The race for promotion from League One is hotting up, but who will finish inside the top-six this season?

Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic have been the division’s standout two sides this season, and both look good to go on and claim automatic promotion back into the Championship.

Behind those two, who will finish in the four play-off places is anyone’s guess.

Sheffield Wednesday moved up into 5th with a win over Burton Albion last night whilst 4th place Oxford United suffered defeat away at Portsmouth.

MK Dons remain in 3rd and Sunderland in 6th, with Alex Neil’s Black Cats looking like they could go on a positive run after their win at Wigan Athletic last time out.

But lying outside the play-off places is a host of sides who could yet come into contention.

Wycombe Wanderers sit in 7th after a poor run of form has thrown them out of the top-six, Plymouth Argyle sit in 7th and looking good under Steven Schumacher, with Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich Town following closely behind.

Portsmouth sit in 10th and Bolton Wanderers in 11th after a resurgent run of form has seen them shoot up and out of the bottom half of the table.

We discuss all that and more in our League One top-six predictions video below!