QPR’s loaned-out defender Conor Masterson has drawn high praise from Gillingham manager Neil Harris.

Masterson has spent the 2021/22 campaign on loan away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium this season, spending the first half with Cambridge United before linking up with Gillingham in the January transfer window.

Since linking up with the Gills, Masterson has played 90 minutes in the last seven League One games, helping keep four clean sheets as Harris’ men look to claw themselves out of the relegation zone.

Now, following his continued involvement and impressive performances in defence, Masterson has earned high praise from the Gillingham boss.

As quoted by Kent Online, the former Millwall and Cardiff City boss said that the 23-year-old has played “really well”, saying that he is a player he would have wanted to sign if he was in charge during the transfer window.

Here’s what he had to say on the centre-back:

“He has done really well.

“Conor has shown his qualities. I watched him earlier in the season play for Cambridge against Sheffield Wednesday and he was very good that night.

“When I came in (as manager of Gillingham) and found out he had signed, I was absolutely delighted to have him. He is a player I would have wanted to take.”

The fight to stay up

After previously looking cut adrift at the bottom of the table, Gillingham are in with a fighting chance of staying in League Two after some impressive results under Harris.

The manager has made the Gills tough to beat, losing only one of their last five League One games. Last time out, Gillingham secured a crucial 2-0 win over Lincoln City to further drag the Imps into the battle to stay up.

Next up for Masterson and co is a home tie against Bolton Wanderers, where Harris’ side will be looking to make it three games undefeated in League One.