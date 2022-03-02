After another chaotic week of English Football League action, The72 Show returned for another episode.

In this week’s edition of The72 Show, we discussed all the latest talking points coming out of the EFL, one of those being West Brom’s current struggles and Sam Johnstone’s future.

The England goalkeeper has been liked with both Chelsea and Manchester United in recent weeks, but what might the summer hold for the 28-year-old?

Elsewhere, the race for 6th place in the Championship is hotting up. Luton Town currently occupy that spot after a positive run of form recently, but all of Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest follow closely behind.

We discuss that and Stoke City’s current woes too.

Michael O’Neill’s side looked good to go on and claim that 6th place spot this season. The Potters though have dropped right out of top-six contention in recent weeks and many Stoke fans are calling for a change.

Check out the latest episode of The72 Show below!