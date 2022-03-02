Luton Town welcome Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round tonight.

Chelsea make the trip up to Kenilworth Road tonight, to face a Luton Town side who sit only 23 places above the Hatters in the English football rankings.

Nathan Jones’ side sit in 6th place of the Championship table after what’s been a sublime season so far. Chelsea meanwhile haven fallen behind in the race for the Premier League title, losing out in the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool over the weekend too.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting match at Kenilworth Road tonight, a handful of The72’s staff members predict the outcome of Luton Town v Chelsea…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Chelsea’s Carabao Cup disappointment combined with Luton Town’s fine form of late makes for what will be an enthralling FA Cup clash tonight.

“Expect Chelsea to field a strong side in their bid for a trophy this season though. Thomas Tuchel will no doubt see the FA Cup as a must-win trophy now and so they’ll be expected to get the win over Luton Town.

“But the Hatters have a ‘never say die’ attitude and some quality of their own, so an upset is definitely on the cards. But I think Chelsea will prove to be a giant too big for Luton.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-2 Chelsea (AET)

Adam Lawler @adam_j_lawler

“Historically, Kenilworth Road has been a harsh trip for Chelsea, winning four of their last five home games against the Blues in the 80s and 90s.

“Chelsea, now embittered by their League Cup defeat will look to make gains in the FA Cup, and they’ll be taking their frustration out on Luton. Even though Middlesbrough have proven giants can be slain, this one will be just too big of an ask.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-4 Chelsea

Ollie Chesters @olliech18

“Luton Town come into this game looking very strong, but players against the European champions in Chelsea will be no easy task.

“In the last round of the cup Chelsea did look shaky against Plymouth Argyle though, and we could maybe see that again after their on Sunday.

“I think Luton will definitely put up a fight in this game but Chelsea’s star power will win them this game.”

Score prediction: Luton Town 1-3 Chelsea