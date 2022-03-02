Hartlepool United boss Graeme Lee says he is interested in bringing in Middlesbrough’s Isaac Fletcher again next season.

Hartlepool United swooped to sign the youngster on loan until the end of the campaign in the January transfer window.

Fletcher, 19, was given the green light to leave Chris Wilder’s side to get some experience under his belt.

He has since been a hit with the Pools and has scored once in six appearances in all competitions so far.

Lee has signalled his desire to re-sign him this summer, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail:

“Going forward he’s got potential to be a top player and if the opportunity came to get him in the summer, or speak to Middlesbrough to bring him back in again, it would be something we’d consider because I know what he can do and how he can affect games.”

Middlesbrough story so far

Fletcher has been on the books at Middlesbrough since Under-10s level and has since risen up through the academy ranks of the Championship outfit.

He has been a regular for Boro at various youth levels in the past and knows Lee from his boss’ time as a coach at the Riverside Stadium.

The teenager turned professional back in 2020 and has since played once for the first-team so far in his career.

Hartlepool have been in decent form in League Two recently and were unbeaten in eight league games before their defeat to Walsall away last weekend.

They sit 13th in the table right now and are nine points off the play-offs with 13 matches left to play.

Lee’s men are back in action on Saturday away at Harrogate Town, before taking on League One table toppers Rotherham United next Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final with a place at Wembley up for grabs.