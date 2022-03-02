Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has given his thoughts on last night’s victory over Tottenham Hotspur, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough overcame Premier League opposition for the second time in four weeks, after they beat Tottenham 1-0 in the FA Cup fifth round on Tuesday night.

They booked their place in the fifth round after beating Manchester United on penalties, and the subsequent victory over Spurs means they are now in the last eight of the competition.

Josh Coburn’s 107th minute goal proved to be the difference. He latched on to a through ball from midfielder Matt Crooks before smashing the ball past World Cup winner Hugo Lloris in the Tottenham net.

Speaking after the game, Wilder revealed he was ‘very proud’ and ‘delighted’ with his team.

“I’m very proud of the performance of everybody. I thought the energy from the crowd was outstanding – my first experience of a packed Riverside. It was amazing. And I thought we rose to the occasion,” he said.

“We had to put our bodies on the line tonight and whether it was in the structure or as an individual, the general attitude to defend properly gave ourselves a platform in the game to go and play our stuff.

“I was delighted with that other side of it. I’m an honest manager in terms of my assessment of a game, and I’d have been a very disappointed manager had we not won that game tonight because I thought we did more than enough to win against a top side.

“To turn over one of the favourites is a brilliant achievement.”

Middlesbrough were the better side against Spurs and will find out their quarter-final opponents in Thursday night’s draw.

Manchester City and Crystal Palace also booked their places in the next round with victories over Peterborough United and Stoke City respectively. The likes of Chelsea, Liverpool, and West Ham could join them if they are victorious in their respective ties this evening.

Middlesbrough’s attention will now turn back to the Championship. They face fellow-promotion chasers Luton Town on Saturday afternoon, where they will be looking to extend their winning home run to nine games in a row in all competitions.

Wilder’s side are in eighth as things stand, but a win could take them as high as sixth and above Luton.