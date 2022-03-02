Middlesbrough claimed another FA Cup upset last night, beating Tottenham Hotspur after extra time.

After beating Manchester United at Old Trafford in the fourth round, Middlesbrough would overcome Spurs in the fifth round courtesy of a Josh Coburn goal in the 107th minute.

Chris Wilder’s men continue to go from strength to strength this season and as well as vying for a spot in the Championship’s top-six, they’ll now take part in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

How’s about that, Howson?

There were some terrific individual performance from Wilder’s men last night, though none stood out more than Jonny Howson’s.

The former Leeds United and Norwich City midfielder is now in his fifth season at Middlesbrough and once again he’s proving to be a key player for the club.

In the league, he’s so far featured 32 times, scoring once and assisting one. Last night though, the Englishman played a key role in breaking down any kind of Spurs attack making a phenomenal five tackles in the game, one clearance and three interceptions.

Howson also registered three shots on goal and 78 passes, ending the night with a pass success rate of 78% whilst being dispossessed zero times (as per WhoScored).

Overall, it was a stunning performance from Howson and from Middlesbrough, and another memorable FA Cup night achieved under the watch of Wilder who has become an instant hit among the fans.

Next up though is a return to league duties for the Boro, who host a tricky Luton Town side this weekend.