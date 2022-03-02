Bolton Wanderers are ready to wait until the summer to negotiate new contracts with players as they bid to see out the season successfully.

Ian Evatt’s side aren’t out of the play-off hunt just yet, although they will have to pull off something impressive to break into the top-six.

As it stands, Bolton Wanderers occupy 11th place. They are eight points away from the play-off spots but have played more games than many of the teams above them, and their weekend defeat to MK Dons won’t have done their chances any help.

Amid the uncertainty of where Bolton Wanderers will find themselves in the League One table over the coming months, Evatt has said that the club will be putting off contract talks with players until there is more clarity over their position heading into the summer transfer window.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Evatt said:

“We’ll just take as long as we can.

“Big decisions are coming, of course.

“The club is moving in a really positive way and the right way. Season ticket sales are going really well I understand.

“The club is in a really good place and everybody wants to be a part of that. But obviously, it’s the nature of the beast. There will be a turnover in the summer and we’ll do our best to improve the squad again.”

What will March bring?

By the time March is done, there should be more clarity regarding which division Bolton Wanderers will be in next season.

Evatt and co have five League One games to play over the course of this month, starting with a trip to Gillingham this weekend. After the trip down to Neil Harris’ side, the Trotters face Morecambe, Plymouth Argyle, Crewe Alexandra and Portsmouth.

The fixtures will be make or break for Bolton Wanderers’ season, so it remains to be seen how the late push for promotion pans out over the course of the next 29 days or so.