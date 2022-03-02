Hull City vice-chairman Tan Kesler says the club will be scouting more internationally going forward.

Hull City are keeping one eye on next season as they look to make a push for the top six in the Championship.

The Tigers operate under new ownership these days following Acun Ilicali’s takeover from the Allams this winter.

They brought in five new players in the January transfer window and are plotting more additions this summer.

Kesler has said, as per a report by Hull Live:

“The first thing we had to deal (when we joined) with was the transfers, to get them done. We got Marcus Forss and then we decided with the technical board and the chairman that we would go for Liam Walsh from Swansea on loan, to strengthen our midfield.

“Regan (Slater) signed through the process, overall I’m happy with the transfers that we did in three days and I’m sure the fans are appreciative of our efforts in the time we had available.

“Moving forward, we will scout more internationally. Allahyar (Sayyadmanesh) joining us – unfortunately he had some minor injuries – we’re looking forward to having him back – we created a decent squad within the time we had.”

Hull situation

Allahyar Sayyadmanesh was the only signing from overseas in the last window for Hull as he arrived on loan from Fenerbahce until the end of the season.

The young striker has since made two appearances for his new club off the bench against Preston North End and Derby County.

Hull are not safe yet under new boss Shota Arveladze but their 3-0 win over Peterborough United last time out leaves them 14 points above the relegation zone.

Next up is a home clash against West Bromwich Albion as they welcome Steve Bruce back to the MKM Stadium.

The Tigers will be keen to secure their status in the Championship for the next campaign so they can start properly making plans for next term.

They aim to switch their focus to players from overseas in an attempt to make a go for the play-offs and it will certainly be an interesting summer ahead for the East Yorkshire outfit.

Hull were relegated from the Premier League back in 2017 and have slipped into League One last year before making an immediate return to the second tier.