Cardiff City boss Steve Morison has said he plans to talk with the board about players’ contracts after signing a new deal of his own.

Morison initially took charge of Cardiff City on an interim basis upon the departure of Mick McCarthy.

However, after impressing in the role, the 38-year-old was given the reigns until the end of the season and now, it has been confirmed that Morison has signed a fresh contract extension until the end of the 2022/23 season.

Now, with a longer-term deal sorted, Morison is in a position to take the reigns and plan what type of squad will be in place next season, and one pressing issue will be players’ contracts.

As quoted by Wales Online, Morison has said that now, with his contract signed, he can bring up the issue of players’ deals with the board. stating he hopes to “escalate” the push for new deals now. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m sure now it’s a conversation I can actually bring up with the board.

“I can ask where we are going, what we are doing, what the budget is.

“Is there anyone I want to keep? How do they fit into what we want to do? We can start having those conversations now. Hopefully, we will get some new contracts out to some people and that can all escalate a bit quicker now.”

On-pitch matters…

While Morison looks to press on with contracts off the pitch, he will be hoping to help Cardiff City rise up the table too.

Tuesday night’s win over Derby County puts the Bluebirds above Birmingham City and Hull City into 18th place, leaving a 16 point gap to the relegation places too.

Next up for Morison and co is a clash against high-flying QPR, who will be determined to keep on track as well as they bid to make a long-awaited return to Premier League football.