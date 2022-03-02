Derby County lost 1-0 away at Cardiff City in the Championship last night.

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County have now lost their last three league fixtures. The Rams had been slowly creeping up and almost out of the relegation zone after some fine form in the previous weeks, but the club has seemingly slowed down since.

Three-straight defeats leaves them in 23rd place of the table and still eight points behind Reading in 21st.

Last night, the Rams had a huge chance to put some points on the board against a Cardiff City side who’ve sat alongside Derby near the foot of the table all season.

Steve Morison’s men though would snatch a late 1-0 win courtesy of Uche Ikpeazu, who’s now scored three in six league outings for the Bluebirds since arriving on loan from Middlesbrough in January.

For the Rams, it was another disappointing performance, and another where their sole striker Luke Plange was left completely isolated.

The now-Crystal Palace man sealed his move to Selhurst Park in January before signing on loan for Derby County for the remainder of this season.

But since, the 19-year-old has seemingly struggled to make a mark on Derby’s attack and last night was another struggle for him.

Amid injuries to the likes of Colin Kazim-Richards, Plange has largely been deployed as a lone striker. Last night though, he failed to win a single aerial duel throughout and failed to register a single shot on goal.

He made only 12 passes throughout the game and attempted four dribbles without a single one of them being successful (as per WhoScored).

Plange also recorded zero tackle and was dispossessed twice.

It was certainly a struggle for Plange last night and if Rooney’s side are to have any chance of Championship survival then he’ll need the likes of Plange to step up to the plate in the coming weeks and months.