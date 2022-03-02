Wigan Athletic defender Tom Pearce has stepped up his recovery from injury.

Wigan Athletic played the left-back for their Under-23s yesterday against Sheffield Wednesday.

Pearce, 23, got some valuable minutes under his belt for the development side.

The full-back has been out with an injury he picked up against Arsenal Under-21s in late January.

He has missed the past 10 games in all competitions for the Latics but is closing in on his return now.

Speaking after their win against Fleetwood Town last night, Leam Richardson told the official club twitter account:

“All of our players are big players for us, aren’t they? Tom Pearce is no different, Joe Bennett has worked tirelessly hard to come back from injury as well.”

Boost for Wigan

Getting Pearce back out there will be a boost for Wigan ahead of the run in towards the end of the season.

He made 19 appearances in all competitions before injury struck this winter, chipping in with four assists from defence, and will be eager to help his side’s push for promotion to the Championship.

The Latics swooped to sign him from Leeds United back in 2019 and he has found a home at the DW Stadium.

Wigan beat Fleetwood 2-0 last night courtesy of goals from Will Keane and James McClean and have closed the gap on top of the table Rotherham United to seven points after the Millers drew 0-0 at Shrewsbury Town.

Richardson’s side have two games in hand as well and are back in action this weekend against AFC Wimbledon at home.

They then take on League Two side Sutton United in the Papa John’s Trophy semi-final next week with a place at Wembley up for grabs.