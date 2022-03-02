Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo has been in fine form this season, and it’s led to a lot of interest in his services.

Perhaps the best thing to come out of Nigel Pearson’s Bristol City tenure so far is the emergence of some of the Robins’ younger talents.

Names like Alex Scott have broken into the starting XI and proved themselves to be a solid Championship player, with Semenyo doing likewise.

The attacker featured in all but two of Bristol City’s game last season, managing only two goals and four assists though.

This season, Semenyo has scored six and assisted eight in his 21 league outings so far, proving to be one of the most exciting attackers in the division.

Celtic are being closely linked with Semenyo – the Scottish club’s senior scout Craig Strachan is said to have made contact with Semenyo’s agent recently, with teams like West Ham and Red Bull Leipzig also being linked with Semenyo.

But what can those fans expect from Semenyo should they secure the summer signing?

Here’s a quick video of some of Semenyo’s best skills and highlights from the 2021/22 season so far…