Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo is said to be attracting interest from Austrian outfit RB Salzburg.

Semenyo’s stunning form in recent months has caught the eyes of many.

The Bristol City man has managed six goals and eight assists in 21 games over the course of the Championship season so far, cementing himself as Nigel Pearson’s go-to man at the top of the pitch after spending time out on the wing at times.

His performances have attracted plenty of interest in recent months and now, it has been claimed that Austrian outfit RB Salzburg are also showing an interest in the promising attacker.

As per a report from Football Scotland, Salzburg are among the sides eyeing up the 22-year-old.

Rising stock…

London-born Semenyo has long looked like a player who holds the potential to become a player at a higher level but has struggled to turn promising performances into goals before.

However, after nailing down a starting role at striker, Semenyo has started to add an end product.

Across a 12-game spell this season, the Bristol City man managed six goals and seven assists for the Robins.

Semenyo’s displays haven’t only attracted interest on a club level either, with the Ghanaian FA said to have met with the forward regarding a possible international allegiance switch before bringing him into their squad for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Until then though, Semenyo will be remaining focused on the ask at hand with Bristol City, who currently occupy 17th place in the Championship.