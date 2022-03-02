Millwall boss Gary Rowett says they could have Benik Afobe back for this weekend.

Millwall are back in action on Saturday away at Reading.

Afobe, 29, has missed the past few games with a hamstring injury.

The striker picked up the setback in the match against Cardiff City on 12th February.

Rowett has said, as per a report by News at Den:

“It depends on how [Afobe] trains [whether he could start against the Royals]. If he has a full week’s training then that’s an option. But just having him available and being fit certainly helps us, having him available is a bonus.”

In terms of other injury news, the Lions are waiting to see the severity of Shaun Hutchinson and Mason Bennett’s injuries, whilst youngster Nana Boateng has been ruled out for the ‘foreseeable’ future.

Afobe’s season at Millwall so far

Millwall swooped to sign the attacker from fellow Championship side Stoke City last summer on a season-long loan deal to add some more competition and depth to their options up top.

He has since enjoyed plenty of game time with the London club this term and has made 29 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with seven goals and two assists.

Rowett’s men are going strong at the moment and have won their past four games on the spin. Their 1-0 victory over Sheffield United last weekend leaves them in 11th place in the table, five points off the play-offs with 13 matches left to play.

Getting Afobe back for the end of season run-in will be a boost for the Lions. They will have to make a decision on whether he will play a part against Reading later this week.

The Royals go into the game in need of a result as they battle for their lives near the bottom of the division.