Portsmouth kept their hopes of a top-six finish alive with an impressive win over Oxford United on Tuesday night.

It looked as though it was going to be a difficult night at the office for Portsmouth when Marcus Browne put Karl Robinson’s side 1-0 up after three minutes.

However, Pompey equalised on 42 minutes through Sean Raggett before George Hirst put Danny Cowley’s side ahead in added time – two goals that surely would have changed the Portsmouth boss’ half-time team talk.

Blackburn Rovers loanee Hayden Carter added a stunning third shortly before the hour mark to make it 3-1. Luke McNally scored late on for Oxford United, but it wasn’t enough to claw the U’s back into the game as Pompey secured a big win.

But who stood out in Portsmouth’s win? We take a look here…

Hayden Carter – WhoScored rating 7.7

The centre-back has been a huge hit since arriving at Fratton Park on loan and he further endeared himself to the Pompey faithful with another strong display last night.

Carter’s driving runs up the pitch and stunning second-half strike were pivotal. Don’t fall in love with loan players, they say.

Joe Morrell – WhoScored rating 7.4

Morrell’s three successful tackles was a total only bettered by Herbie Kane (four) on Tuesday night.

The midfielder’s ability to keep the play moving helped Pompey control the game, also contributing with an assist for Raggett’s towering header in the first half.

George Hirst – WhoScored rating 8.0

The Leicester City loanee did brilliantly to stay onside before firing home Portsmouth’s second of the night and his sixth of the season.

Hirst won five aerial duels and arguably should have added a second late on, but his role in bringing his teammates into the attack and his movement off the ball made it one of his best displays for Portsmouth since joining.