Peterborough United lost 2-0 at home to Manchester City in the FA Cup last night.

Premier League leaders Manchester City headed over to Peterborough United in the FA Cup last night, in what was always going to be a huge ask for the Posh.

Grant McCann returned to the club last week after Darren Ferguson’s exit last month and would oversee his first game back in charge against Hull City.

Against the side whom he started the season in charge of, McCann and his Peterborough side would fall to a 3-0 defeat at home, though last night’s performance v City was something to be proud of.

Against a near-full strength Manchester City side, Posh kept them out until the hour mark when Riyad Mahrez opened the scoring, with Jack Grealish adding the second minutes later.

After the game, McCann took to Twitter to praise his players and to share a picture of himself chatting with Pep Guardiola after the game:

What a game to be involved in, lads where fantastic. Privilege to share the touch line with the worlds best and to pick his brains after the game. #pufc💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/b8M4bAwhpb — Grant McCann (@grantmccann11) March 1, 2022

Back to the grind…

Peterborough haven’t won in 11 Championship games. They sit rock-bottom of the table and eight points behind Reading in 21st, with an immediate return to League One now looking inevitable.

But there’s still time for McCann to save Posh’s season, though it’ll be hugely difficult.

With 13 games of the season left and 39 points still left to play for, Posh next travel to Huddersfield Town, before a trip to another promotion chasing side in Bournemouth.

Two extremely difficult away trips for the Posh but after their strong performance against City, they should take a new-found confidence with them into both fixtures.