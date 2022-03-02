Middlesbrough claimed another Premier League scalp in their FA Cup run on Tuesday evening, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in extra time.

Middlesbrough are through to the last eight of the illustrious competition, thanks to Josh Coburn’s 107th minute strike.

Chris Wilder’s side have already knocked out Manchester United at Old Trafford on penalties and so will fear nobody going into the quarter final.

Every player in a red shirt played brilliantly and picking just three is a tough task. But here are the three that impressed the most in the 1-0 win in midweek.

Jonny Howson – WhoScored rating 8.1

The best player on the pitch. Jonny Howson chased down, harried, and broke up play throughout the 118 minutes he played.

He had the most interceptions and the most tackles and was unlucky not to score with a header too. One of the best performances from a Middlesbrough player in any game for a long time.

Joe Lumley – WhoScored rating 7.9

The goalkeeper redeemed himself somewhat after the weekend’s poor showing against Barnsley.

He made six saves and kept a clean sheet against a Tottenham team who have scored seven goals in their last three Premier League games, and so can hold his head up high.

Matt Crooks – WhoScored rating 7.8

Marcus Tavernier and Crooks both achieved the same 7.8 rating but Crooks just shades it after he grabbed the assist for Coburn’s winner.

He was sorely missed in the Championship clash at Barnsley last weekend and showed his worth with a fine performance against Antonio Conte’s side last night.