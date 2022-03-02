Sheffield Wednesday thumped Burton Albion 5-2 at Hillsborough in League One last night.

Sheffield Wednesday’s fine form continued with a 5-2 demolition of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Burton Albion last night, moving the Owls up into 5th place of the League One table.

Liam Palmer and Barry Bannan were on target in the opening half hour before former Sheffield United man Adlene Guedioura pulled one back for Burton.

After the break, Oumar Niasse fired Burton back on level terms but soon after, goals from Callum Paterson and Marvin Johnson put Wednesday 4-2 in front, with Bannan adding his second and Wednesday’s fifth late on.

Brilliant Barry…

Bannan has certainly had his critics this season. He had them last time round too when Wednesday were relegated from the Championship but once again, the midfielder has remained injury free and has been a prominent member of the first-team.

He’s featured 33 times in League One already this season, now having scored seven goals and assisted eight – the 32-year-old has managed 40 or more league outings in his three previous seasons.

And last night was one of his best performances of the season. As well as bagging two goals and an assist, the central midfielder made a staggering 64 passes throughout the game, with three of those being key passes (as per WhoScored).

Bannan took four corners, made one tackle and registered five shots on goal throughout, on a night where he seemed to be anywhere and everywhere on the pitch for Moore’s side.

Having come good in recent weeks, Wednesday now look like strong contenders for promotion into the Championship and keeping Bannan fit and firing will be pivotal to that.