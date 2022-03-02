Sheffield Wednesday picked up another important win in entertaining fashion on Tuesday night, defeating Burton Albion 5-2.

The victory extends the Owls’ winning run to three consecutive games and makes it seven wins from their last nine in League One, further strengthening their bid for promotion.

Sheffield Wednesday were put ahead by Liam Palmer early on before Barry Bannan added a second on 28 minutes. New Burton Albion signing Adlene Guedioura pulled one back for the Brewers a matter of minutes later though, and Oumar Niasse levelled the scores shortly after the break.

However, it was Darren Moore’s side who prevailed, with Callum Paterson, Marvin Johnson and Bannan ensuring all three points stayed at Hillsborough.

But who was it that stood out in the win? Here, we take a look…

Barry Bannan – WhoScored rating 9.2

The Tuesday night win showed exactly why Bannan is arguably the best player in League One.

The midfielder netted twice and chipped in with an assist and managed a pass success rate of 83%. In fact, Bannan had 8.6% possession of the ball throughout the entire game across both teams – 1.4% ahead of anyone else (Marvin Johnson, 7.2%).

Marvin Johnson – WhoScored rating 8.6

Speaking of Johnson, he was another who thoroughly impressed on the left-hand side. After filling in as a left-sided centre-back for much of the season, the 31-year-old has come into his own since returning to his favoured role at left wing-back.

Johnson managed a goal and an assist in the win, also completing 100% of his tackles on a strong night at Hillsborough.

Massimo Luongo – WhoScored rating 7.4

Luongo’s tireless work in the middle of the park freed Bannan to play a vital role in an attacking sense. The Australian international completed 4/4 tackles and won five aerial duels, breaking up Burton Albion’s attacks on many occasions.

As composed as ever on the ball, Luongo managed an 80% pass success rate on a strong night for many.