Cardiff City secured an important win on Tuesday night, defeating Derby County 1-0 at home.

The victory sees the Bluebirds rise up to 18th place in the Championship table, extending their healthy gap to the bottom three to 14 points.

It was Uche Ikpeazu whose goal deepened Derby County’s relegation fears, holding off Curtis Davies before striking beyond Ryan Allsop in the 85th minute to secure all three points.

But who really stood out on a successful night at the office for Cardiff City? We take a look here…

Tommy Doyle – WhoScored rating 7.5

The Manchester City loanee was everywhere on Tuesday night, almost chipping in with a goal of his own too when he slammed a long-range effort of the bar.

Doyle made three successful tackles throughout the game – a total only bettered by Mark McGuinness, Eiran Cashin (both five) and Perry Ng (four). He managed a pass success percentage of 82% and wasn’t afraid to try his luck on goal, taking five shots.

Alex Smithies – WhoScored rating 6.7

Although the Cardiff City ‘keeper didn’t have an awful lot to do, only making one save, that single stop was the reason the Bluebirds weren’t already behind by the time they scored the winner.

Smithies’ quick reactions prevented Derby County from taking the lead through a Ravel Morrison header.

Uche Ikpeazu – WhoScored rating 7.0

Ikpeazu was only on the pitch for 25 minutes, but his impact was decisive. The powerful striker made himself a nuisance for Wayne Rooney’s backline and ultimately scored the winning goal late on.

After netting his third goal in six games for Steve Morison’s men, the Ugandan will have boosted his chances of earning a starting spot against QPR next time out.