Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth says yesterday was Lewis Wing’s “best performance” for the club so far.

Wycombe Wanderers beat Cambridge United 3-0 thanks to goals from Anis Mehmeti (x2) and Garath McCleary.

Wing, 26, joined the Chairboys in the January transfer window on a permanent deal from Championship side Middlesbrough.

He played the full 90 minutes against the U’s to help his new side pick up a big three points.

Ainsworth was full of praise for his winter recruit after the match and said, as per a report by the Bucks Free Press:

“With Lewis Wing, I thought had his best performance for us so far and I think we’re growing us a team. He didn’t play a lot at Sheffield Wednesday and I think he suffered from match fitness, so we need to get him up to speed fitness wise, definitely sharpness wise.”

More to come from Wing at Wycombe

Wing spent the first-half of this season on loan at Sheffield Wednesday and scored once in 24 appearances for the Owls before switching to Adams Park on a permanent basis.

There is no doubt that he has quality at League One level and Wycombe will be hoping his impressive performance last night is a sign of things to come.

The North-East born man spent the past five years on the books at Boro and played 92 times for their first-team, chipping in with 14 goals, as well as having other loan spells away at Yeovil Town and Rotherham United.

Ainsworth will be pleased to have seen his side return to winning ways against Cambridge and that was their first win in seven league matches.

The Chairboys are back up to 7th in the table and are outside the play-offs by a single point with 11 games left. Next up is a trip to bottom of the league Crewe Alexandra, followed by a home clash against table toppers Rotherham.